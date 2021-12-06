John Miles has died at the age of 72.

The rock star - who was best known for the ballad 'Music', which peaked at number three in the UK charts in 1976 - "passed away peacefully after a short illness".

A statement from Miles' family on his Facebook page read: "We are devastated to have to announce that ‘Mr Music’ John Miles sadly passed away peacefully after a very short illness . He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time. He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind . You were our first love and will be our last. Our Husband, Father , Grandfather and hero . We Love you . Xxx

"Eileen, John Miles jnr , Tanya , Steve , Marcus and Ollie. (sic)"

Miles released ten albums during his career, and he also received an outstanding contribution gong at the Progressive Rock awards in 2017.

The music star - who worked with the likes of Jimmy Page and Tina Turner - said as he accepted the award: "I think I made a contribution but that was way back in the 70s.

"I suppose it has endured though. And the song 'Music' has endured as well, and that was the biggest hit worldwide. I'm a man of few words and there are eight lines of lyrics in that song. I get to work with orchestras these days too, which is fantastic."

Miles is survived by his wife Eileen, their two children and his grandchildren.