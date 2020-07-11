John David Washington won't even tell his father the plot of 'Tenet' as director Christopher Nolan is so secretive about his films.
John David Washington won't even tell his father the plot of 'Tenet'.
Although John David's father Denzel Washington, 65, is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, the star didn't give his dad any details of Christopher Nolan's new movie as the director is so secretive about his films.
He said: ''I would love to [tell Denzel], but I always feel he [Nolan] is looking at me. Like I've been bugged. Chris will know, it'll get out. I don't want to get waterboarded, so I always tell the truth, and I didn't say anything.''
However, John David revealed he and his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, celebrated like he ''won the World Cup'' when he landed a role in the film and they were as excited as him when they found out he had secured a part in Nolan's latest movie.
John David, 35, told The Daily Telegraph: ''I was at my folks' place at the time, and we were just screaming at the top of our lungs, it was quite the spectacle. We were charging up and down the halls, flipping papers, anything we could get our hands on. We were so excited - it was like I won the World Cup.''
Even after John David secured the part, he had no idea what the movie was about until he was invited to Christopher's office to read the script.
He said: ''It took me about four hours. I'd read maybe 10 pages, go back five, read another 10, go back two... I was playing classical music on my iPad to make me go slower, make me think I'm smarter. I tried everything - took my shoes and sweater off, did some stretches. I couldn't believe I was locked in his office reading this script nobody knows about.''
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...
With another deeply committed performance, Washington brings badly needed complexity to what is otherwise a...
When airplane pilot Whit makes an extraordinary landing following an engine failure which saves the...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...
Matt Weston is a young CIA agent who, for the past year, has been bored...