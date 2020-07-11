John David Washington won't even tell his father the plot of 'Tenet'.

Although John David's father Denzel Washington, 65, is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, the star didn't give his dad any details of Christopher Nolan's new movie as the director is so secretive about his films.

He said: ''I would love to [tell Denzel], but I always feel he [Nolan] is looking at me. Like I've been bugged. Chris will know, it'll get out. I don't want to get waterboarded, so I always tell the truth, and I didn't say anything.''

However, John David revealed he and his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, celebrated like he ''won the World Cup'' when he landed a role in the film and they were as excited as him when they found out he had secured a part in Nolan's latest movie.

John David, 35, told The Daily Telegraph: ''I was at my folks' place at the time, and we were just screaming at the top of our lungs, it was quite the spectacle. We were charging up and down the halls, flipping papers, anything we could get our hands on. We were so excited - it was like I won the World Cup.''

Even after John David secured the part, he had no idea what the movie was about until he was invited to Christopher's office to read the script.

He said: ''It took me about four hours. I'd read maybe 10 pages, go back five, read another 10, go back two... I was playing classical music on my iPad to make me go slower, make me think I'm smarter. I tried everything - took my shoes and sweater off, did some stretches. I couldn't believe I was locked in his office reading this script nobody knows about.''