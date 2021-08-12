John David Washington is often confused when it comes to his movies.

The 'Tenet' actor admits that he was baffled by Christopher Nolan's film and regularly feels that he doesn't fully grasp a project until it has been released.

John told The I newspaper: "Honestly, the way I work, I never understand any of the scripts I work on at first sight.

"Or I have this false sense of understanding. I never feel like I understand the movie until maybe a year later, or when the movie comes out."

The 'BlacKkKlansman' actor is currently starring in 'Beckett', in which he plays an American tourist in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after an accident.

He must get to the American embassy in Athens but tensions rise as the authorities close in and protests around the country's European Union membership rage and the star admits that he only learned about the plot once he had gotten into character.

John explained: "I wasn't really aware of what was happening in Greece at the time.

"When you get into it, are on location, meet your co-stars and crew, discoveries start happening. You start developing certain habits the character has and stop thinking about yourself because you're only thinking about the character in the movie. Then the answers start coming."

John is the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington and admits that he started a career in the NFL as he wanted to escape his father's shadow.

The 37-year-old star said: "I am related to the man. And I can't do anything about it. Because of his position in the business, I became an introvert.

"I rebelled as a teenager, but I put that resentment into physical activity, which was football. It requires a helmet, so nobody sees your face. They see the name Washington, but they don't know who you are. They don't care."