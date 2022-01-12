'Head and Heart' hitmaker Joel Corry loves listening to his own music in the gym and in the car.
Joel Corry loves listening to his own music while he’s working out.
The 'Head and Heart' hitmaker thinks that hearing his songs in another environment, such in the gym, helps him perfect his chart toppers.
The 32-year-old music producer told his followers during Instagram Live: "I actually like listening to music that I’m working on when I’m in the gym because when you listen to it in the studio, it’s almost like you’re thinking about it too much.
“When you listen to it in other environments, you actually hear what needs to be changed or tweaked."
The former ‘Geordie Shore’ star has other places that he likes to crank his tunes up, such as his car, giving pedestrians a taste of his latest hit.
He said: “The car’s a good one. The windows have to go down, the volume goes up. I annoy everyone.”
The former personal trainer’s techniques appear to be working as he is up for two BRIT Awards: Song of Year for his work on ‘Bed’ with David Guetta and Raye as well as Dance Act.
The winners will be announced at the BRITs ceremony in London on 8 February, 2022.
