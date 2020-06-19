Joe Wicks has turned down £1.8 million to write an autobiography.

The 33-year-old fitness coach - whose online PE lessons have been a huge success amid the coronavirus lockdown - recently rejected an eye-watering advance from HarperCollins to write his autobiography, and is instead focused on his new adult and children's books.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''This is the largest book deal Joe has ever signed and as part of the package, Joe was offered £1.8 million to start work on his life story.''

Joe - who has kids Indie and Marley with his wife Rosie Jones - is open to writing an autobiography in the future.

However, he's determined to wait a bit longer before he tells his story to the world.

The insider explained: ''Joe has never shied away from speaking about his difficult upbringing and his story is one that is truly inspiring. But he turned it down and said he wanted to wait until his children were older.

''For Joe it's important he speaks to them about his life before putting it out there for the world to see. He has promised he'll write about his life one day.''

Joe previously admitted that his passion for healthy living was influenced by the struggles of his heroin addict dad.

The TV star - who married Rosie in 2019 - confessed that his dad's issues have left an ever-lasting impression on himself and his brother.

Joe shared: ''Because of my dad's addiction, and the damage I saw that cause, me and Nikki steered clear of it.

''We weren't smoking weed, we were training, exercising and playing sport. Along the line, I decided that wasn't going to be my destiny - that wasn't going to be my path.''