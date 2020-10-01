Joe Biden's supporters have launched a beauty brand under his name.

The Democratic Party presidential candidate's supporters are hoping to welcome ''underrepresented voices'' into the US by using makeup to unite people, with 100 per cent of the sales supporting his campaign.

A spokesperson said: ''From the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance. We're excited to push forth the message that this country is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people.

''We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation. Beauty has the ability to unite and Biden Beauty's aim is to be representative of everyone. We hope these products make constituents feel more empowered and less alone.''

The collection features a blue makeup sponge to blend foundations, concealers, highlighters and powders, that is coloured blue to match Biden's campaign colours.

Also on sale is three items of Biden merchandise including a hoodie, badges and an ''America is Beautiful'' tote bag.

The website also encourages its customers to vote with a link to register and some additional resources.

Meanwhile, singer Selena Gomez has also launch her own voting merch ahead of the election in November.

The 28-year-old pop star has been urging her millions of followers on social media to make sure they vote and she has now teamed-up with the multi-brand retailer to create two pieces for a unique collection.

Her items for Dover Street Market are a black hoodie and matching white T-shirt which are emblazoned with the words ''When We All Vote'' for Dover Street Market's collaboration with the non-profit organisation When We All Vote.

And Selena isn't the only famous face involved in the collaboration as designer Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh's label Off-White, Hood by Air heavy metal legends Guns N' Roses are also involved.

It has been confirmed that 100 per cent of the profits will go straight to When We All Vote, which has an aim to increase voter turnout across America and is chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama - the wife of ex-President Barack Obama - Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Faith Hill Janelle Monae and Tim McGraw.