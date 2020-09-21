Jodie Turner-Smith prefers a ''strong but feminine'' style.

The 'Queen and Slim' star was discussing her famous bright yellow Gucci gown that she wore to the BAFTAs earlier this year, when she opened up about her own personal style.

Of the dress, she said: ''Alessandro Michele [creative director of Gucci] had sent some sketches of things he wanted to do, and I love that the gown was really showcasing what was happening inside of me, which I thought was really special. My style evolves in so many ways, but there is an element of me that I always put forward, which is that I'm strong but feminine and that I like to have fun. Also, that I'm extra!''

Meanwhile, the beautiful dress wasn't the only style statement Jodie - who has five-month-old daughter Janie with her husband Joshua Jackson - made at the annual awards ceremony, with it also being revealed that she used magnets to create a ''cat's eye'' effect on her finger nails at the BAFTAs.

The 34-year-old actress' manicurist, Robbie Tomkins, exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Jodie's nails were sculpted into a long almond shape. Instead of going with a more obvious black, yellow or nude nail, we opted for a gorgeous deep salmon pink magnetic cat eye gel polish from Bio Sculpture Evo2 gel colour in 'Yulia' to compliment Jodie's gorgeous dark skin tone and yellow dress. The look was created by painting on a base colour coat and then hovering a specialised small magnet over the second coat to move and shift colour pigments to create a 'cat eye' beam effect.''