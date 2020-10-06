Jodie Turner-Smith's beauty routine has "definitely become simpler" since she became a mom.
The 'Queen and Slim' actress welcomed daughter Janie into the world five months ago and she admits things have changed greatly for her in the past few months.
She said: "It definitely has become simpler. I don't get to spend two hours in the bathroom anymore. And because it's simpler, it's definitely more the point, like everything that I do and everything that I have is just the essentials and the stuff that I just really can't live without. And then I try to carve out time for myself to do the other things to feel good and luxuriate, like take a hot bath."
The same applies for fragrance as Jodie admits she only now wears scents on "special occasions" since she welcomed her daughter into the world.
She added: "Now, because of my daughter, I kind of only wear fragrance on special occasions. It’s more like when mum and dad are having a date night, the perfume goes on."
The 34-year-old actress feels it is important to keep hydrated.
Asked for her number one beauty tip, she added to People magazine: "Stay hydrated. I'm kind of addicted to alkaline water.
"Joshua [Jackson; her husband] and I just got to New York, and I made him order me some because I think it tastes better. And I have one of those water bottles that have the hours on it, and when you get to the bottom it says, ‘Almost there. Keep going!’ which keeps me motivated."
