Jodie Turner-Smith feels grateful that her relationship with Joshua Jackson has ''only got better''.
The 'Queen and Slim' star is ''really in love'' with her husband and feels ''so lucky'' to be in a relationship with him.
She said: ''I'm really in love with my husband. That might be weird for people, but I'm doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He's a really amazing dude. Today's actually our two-year anniversary. It's only gotten better and I feel so grateful for that. That's why I share it sometimes, because I love him, I think he's hot, I think he's smart and he's incredibly talented. I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me.''
And the 34-year-old actress would love to work alongside Joshua one day and she is ''excited'' for his career.
Speaking to Porter magazine, she added: ''I would love to work with him on stage. I'm excited for what else he's going to do in his career. This is kind of a new wave for him. He's now a man in his forties who's been acting since he was a child. He's become a new man, a husband and father ... As much as I am exhausted, as much as I am heartbroken about things that are happening and continue to happen, at my essence I am hopeful, otherwise I wouldn't be here celebrating my two-year anniversary with my husband, who I love dearly, and our daughter, who we brought into the world just a little while ago.''
