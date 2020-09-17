Jodie Turner-Smith was grateful lockdown gave her so much uninterrupted time with her family after the birth of her daughter.
The 'Queen & Slim' actress and her husband Joshua Jackson welcomed daughter Janie into the world in April and she admitted having to stay at home in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing because it gave her the opportunity to ''learn'' how to be a parent.
She told Vogue magazine: ''I had to learn how to breastfeed and how to be a mum--it really worked out for my baby.''
Jodie's mother also moved in for three months and the actress found having her and 'The Affair' star around was a ''comfort''.
The 34-year-old actress admitted a lot of the last few months haven't made sense to her and amid the global health crisis and Black Lives Matter protests, she's relieved she could take solace in the ''love'' of her household.
She said: ''It doesn't make sense that we still have to be screaming to the world that our lives matter. It doesn't make sense that Black people are being senselessly mowed down by the police.
''It doesn't make sense, this country's response to the global pandemic. It doesn't make sense that so many people are unemployed, and the government is bailing out corporations.
''But what did make sense, inside of that, was the love of my family.''
When it comes to raising her daughter, Jodie is keen to instill self-confidence that doesn't come from her physical appearance.
She said: ''That self-assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life. It's important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that.''
