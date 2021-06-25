Jo O'Meara has covered S Club 7's hit 'Don't Stop Movin'' for her first solo album in 16 years.

The pop star - who rose to fame as part of the 'Bring It All Back' hitmakers in the late '90s and early 2000s - has revealed plans to release new LP 'With Love' later this summer.

The 42-year-old singer - whose debut solo record 'Relentless' came out in 2005 - will drop her long-awaited follow up on August 27.

She said in a statement: "I’ve made this album with all my love, but I’m also sending it with love to all the fans out there that have been so supportive to me for all of these years, through the ups and downs.

"I’m so proud of what I’ve done with this album, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The collection includes acoustic renditions of 'Don't Stop Movin'' and the title track from 'Relentless' as well as fresh takes on 1980s classics 'Missing You' and 'Heaven'.

The album is already available to pre-order and pre-save, and its celebrated with the launch of new single 'On The Surface'.

The track sees jo singing about how we portray ourselves and how we can be let down by how others choose to portray themselves.

She added: "This song is about how we can keep things bottled up inside, and people never knowing the true pain of what maybe inside someone!

"Sometimes it’s easier to put on a smile! Everyone is ok… on the surface."

The track is one of six co-writing credits Jo has on the album, including 'Closer', 'Lay Your Hurt On Me', 'I'll Be There', 'I Hope You Dance' and 'Sweet Surrender'.

‘With Love’ tracklist:

1. ‘I’ll Be There’

2. ‘On The Surface’

3. ‘Breathe In’

4. ‘Closer’

5. ‘I Hope You Dance’

6. ‘Lay Your Hurt On Me’

7. ‘Pieces’

8. ‘Sweet Surrender’

9. ‘Missing You’

10. ‘Relentless’ (Unplugged)

11. ‘Heaven’

12. ‘Don’t Stop Moving’ (Unplugged)