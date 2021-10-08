Jesy Nelson has released her debut solo single, 'Boyz', featuring Nicki Minaj.

The former Little Mix star - who quit the girl group in December due to the toll being in the band took on her mental health - samples Diddy’s 2001 hit 'Bad Boys For Life' on the tune, while the 'I’ll Be Missing You' hitmaker also makes a cameo in the music promo.

The 51-year-old hip-hop veteran even name-drops the 'Sweet Melody' group - comprising Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - in the video as he tells his new neighbour, Jesy, off for throwing golf balls through his window.

He says: "Little Mix, whatever y’all calling yourselves these days, check it out – I live next door, the golf balls through the window, they not going to work."

Nicki, 38, drops an explosive verse: "Jesy, we got all jelly b****** actin’ real messy (Real messy) / Still a bad b****, whether I’m sporty or I’m dressy."

Jesy sings: "I like them tattoos and the gold teeth / Top to make me feel like im a baddie. I like the fire you’re bringing out of me / Baby something ’bout it got me weak in the knees."

The 30-year-old singer making her solo debut comes after she admitted she no longer talks to her former bandmates.

Speaking to Glamour UK's October digital issue, she said: "I haven’t spoken to the girls.

“It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing.”

She was then asked by the publication if she'd seen Leigh-Anne and Perrie's new babies, after both gave birth recently, but said sending " a few texts" is as far as that's gone.

She added: “No.

"I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it."

“I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance.

"We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space.”

But Jesy hopes that they will one day they will be able to "come back together".

She said: “Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together.

“I love them.

"They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”