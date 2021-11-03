Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie are set to hit the road for a tour of their hit podcast, 'Table Manners'.
Jessie and Lennie Ware are taking their 'Table Manners' podcast on the road.
The 37-year-old singer and her parent's popular series - which sees the pair joined for a chow and chat with a famous face each episode - has been downloaded a whopping 30 million times.
And next April and May, the hilarious mother-daughter duo are giving fans the chance to experience the podcast live, with five dates confirmed in Edinburgh, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, and the legendary London Palladium.
The 'Spotlight' singer said: "I'm thrilled to be going on tour across the UK (& Scotland!) with my mother; we've been waiting to do this for 2 long years! What started out as a chat in mum's kitchen with just one person has turned into a tribe of food-loving devotees and we cannot WAIT to bring Table Manners up and down the country. Get ready for special guests, plenty of food, and lots of FUN!! If living together wasn't enough, let's try being on a tour bus together..."
The likes of Sir Paul McCartney, David Schwimmer, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, and Maisie Williams have appeared on 'Table Manners' in 2021.
Jessie and Lennie launched the food podcast in 2017 and it became an instant hit.
Tickets for the tour are available to buy from November 5 at 9am via www.tablemannerspodcast.com.
Meanwhile, Jessie has just dropped her collaboration with pop queen Kylie Minogue.
The pair teamed up on the disco-pop banger, 'Kiss Of Life', which is taken from ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition‘, a new edition of Kylie's 2020 LP 'Disco', which is out on November 12.
The collection also boasts the 53-year-old music legend's Years & Years duet ‘A Second to Midnight’, ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ with disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and the 'Real Groove' remix with Dua Lipa.
The 2022 'Table Manners Tour' dates:
28th April - Edinburgh, Queens Hall
1st May - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
4th May - Sheffield, City Hall
5th May - Birmingham Town Hall
8th May - London Palladium
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
