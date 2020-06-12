Jessica Mulroney has had her reality TV show cancelled following a row about white privilege.

The 40-year-old fashion stylist - who is a close friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has apologised via social media after clashing with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter amid anti-racism protests in the US.

Following the decision to cancel 'I Do, Redo', Jessica wrote on her Instagram account: ''As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement.

''She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society.

''I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out. (sic)''

Jessica revealed she plans to spend some time contemplating her mistakes and pledged to fight against racism.

She wrote: ''I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen. I have also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whenever she is comfortable and tell her story.

''The real work of bringing change goes beyond Instagram and I want you all to know that I'm committed to using every platform and resource available to me to continue the important work of anti-racism. I hope you will all continue to hold me accountable.''

The decision to axe 'I Do, Redo' was taken after Sasha claimed Jessica took offence to ''a very generic call to action'' for people to join the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a lengthy Instagram video, she shared: ''What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday.''

The influencer explained that while she was ''by no means calling Jess a racist'', she observed that she's ''very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin''.

She added: ''That, my friends, gave her the confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.''

Sasha - who described the incident as ''textbook white privilege'' - claimed she tried to damage her reputation among some of the brands and companies she works with.

Sasha also insisted Jessica didn't want to use her platform to speak out about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking in reference to the Duchess and Jessica, she added: ''Her best friend is arguably one of the most famous black women in the world. I just didn't get it.''