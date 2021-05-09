Jessica McNamee is ready and willing to reprise her role as Sonya Blade in any 'Mortal Kombat' sequels because she loved playing the character so much.
Jessica McNamee "would be stoked" if her new 'Mortal Kombat' film gets a host of sequels.
The 34-year-old Australian actress plays Sonya Blade in director Simon McQuoid's movie reboot of the fighting franchise, which began as a gory beat 'em up video game back in 1992.
Although talk of sequels was banned on set by McQuoid, there are already story ideas in place for future films, and Jessica will have no hesitation in portraying Sonya again if a follow-up gets the green light.
She said: "I've never been so excited in my life to play a character.
"I was able to really sink my teeth into this character, physically, but I also have some meaty dramatic and comedic scenes in there as well. So, I would be stoked if we went forward. The whole universe, that would be great."
'Mortal Kombat' received a theatrical release in April, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and as well as performing well in cinemas it has also been a major streaming hit, becoming the most successful launch item in HBO Max's history.
Jessica - who stars in the film with Lewis Tan, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano and Ludi Lin among others - had to undergo intensive combat training for her role ahead of the start of shooting, learning basic boxing and Muay Thai moves as well as having weapons training too so she could wield a knife safely.
But it was the wire work for her set piece stunt sequences that left 'The Meg' star "black and blue".
In an interview with US Maxim, she revealed: "My leg got caught and then I wound up with a bruise that ran the whole way up my leg, and it continued to turn black over the next week. It was amazing.
"My whole body was black and blue, particularly at the start. I wore those wounds with pride.
"There's two big stunts they let me do. They were treading kind of carefully, they didn't want me to get injured, and nor did I. But I was adamant about doing as many of my stunts that I could, and they took me weeks to learn.
"I was getting pretty close to injuring my knee. I don't think I told them that at the time, or they would have told me not to do anymore."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
When Reggie the Thanksgiving turkey fails to convince his incredibly stupid feathered friends that they...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind return in this hilarious sequel to...