Jessica Alexander is to star in Disney's live-action remake of the classic animated movie 'The Little Mermaid'.
Jessica Alexander has joined the cast of 'The Little Mermaid'.
The 21-year-old star will star in Disney's live-action remake of the classic 1989 animated movie.
Jessica has boarded a cast that includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid princess who dreams of becoming a human. Melissa McCarthy is playing the evil sea witch Ursula, while Javier Bardem will portray King Triton.
Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are all lending their voices to the flick as Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle respectively.
It is not yet known who Jessica, who previously starred in the Netflix teen drama 'Get Even', will be playing in the children's adventure.
'The Little Mermaid' is being directed by Rob Marshall from a script written by David Magee. The new film will feature songs from the original as well as new music from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics provided by 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Marshall and Miranda are also producing the project with Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing the movie for the studio.
Daveed recently opened up about how he did more research for the role of Sebastian than for any other role in his career.
The 39-year-old actor said: "I worked harder on Sebastian probably than I have for any role in my life. It’s tricky. I wasn’t sure, and this is also true of Layton.
"I tend to say yes to things when I feel like I can do it, but I’m actually not sure I’m the smart choice or the person naturally who should be doing it.
"That’s true of Sebastian, for a lot of ways that are uncomfortable. I’m not of Caribbean descent, doing that kind of work and trying to immerse myself."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
Susan Cooper works as an analyst for the CIA; rarely out where the action is...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
When Tammy is late for work following an unlikely road accident, she is fired from...