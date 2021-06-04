Jeremy Scott and Adidas are reviving their unique sneakers collection.

The 45-year-old fashion designer and the sportswear brand are bringing back the outlandish line, which included teddy bear and poodle shoes and winged footwear.

Scott said in a statement: “What I love about the collaboration with Adidas is it allows me to be able to be so much more in people’s lives because of the accessibility, the price point, and global distribution — and it lets me be able to let my imagination go wild and create things like the teddy bear shoes, the poodles shoes, or the wings."

The collaboration began in 2003 and ended in 2015, when Scott was named creative director of Moschino.

The first drop is set to go on sale later this year, plus a ready-to-wear line and much more is on the way.

Scott explained that his aim was to create a "fun" collection that doesn't break the bank.

He told Vogue: “In a reasonable world, you know, you shouldn’t have to wager two months rent to have some big, fun fashion.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m speaking out of both sides of my mouth because, obviously, there are things that I make that are expensive and there is a place for it, but not everyone’s able to afford that. I love being a part of the fabric of people’s lives and part of their stories. I’m so happy to be able to bring that back to them again.”