Jenna Ortega has weekly hair treatments to relieve her damaged hair.

The 'You' star is constantly having things done to her hair for work and swears by Neutrogena's Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Scalp Scrub to help keep her locks looking healthy and shiny.

She said: "I do a lot of things to my hair and it's constantly being damaged at work, so I like a nice treatment on a Friday night."

The Neutrogena ambassador also needs to wash her hair more regularly than is recommended because her fine tresses are prone to buildup.

She told InStyle: "I know a lot of people recommend to not wash your hair too consistently, but I have very fine hair and I get buildup really easily," she shares. "So, I think consistent haircare isn't the worst thing and also, consistent trims have made the biggest difference in my hair growth and make it feel thicker and stronger."

Jenna - who is set to star as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's 'Wednesday' - also admitted it was "surreal" landing a spokesperson role at Neutrogena as their face wash was popular in her household growing up.

She recalled: "My older sisters used the Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash, and then I started using it once I grew up because I watched them using it. So joining Neutrogena as one of its faces is entirely surreal. I love that the brand wants people to know that internal beauty is most important, and skincare and haircare isn't necessarily for looking good, but for feeling good. I think that's a really important message to share nowadays, especially with social media."