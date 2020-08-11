Jedward star Edward Grimes has undergone knee surgery.

The 28-year-old singer, who who first found fame by competing on 'The X Factor' in 2009 alongside his twin brother John, thanked fans for their support after he had the operation.

He also shared selfies from his hospital bed both before and after the surgery.

Edward tweeted: ''Pre Operation vs after Operation!

''Thank you Ray Moran you superhero! Can't wait to be back up and rocking the stage! I'm forever grateful!!

''All I want is Tea Right now and to see John! You're messages and love have me emotional! Just need recovery and rest now (sic).''

Edward previously had surgery on his knee after suffering a horrifying stage fall 10 years ago.

A representative of the star told Metro.co.uk: ''Edward has been suffering knee complications for many years and ongoing pain from a major stage accident that happened many years ago resulting in an ACL injury.

''Being very active as a performer and touring for many years has done untold damage resulting in the most recent procedure operation.

''Due to rescheduling of tour dates this was the best time for operation and his recovery. With future work commitments he will be determined to get back to full health with physiotherapy.''

'American Pie' star Tara Reid recently revealed that she and partner Nathan Montpetit-Howar were quarantining in Los Angeles with Jedward, after the pair both starred in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2011.

The 44-year-old actress explained: ''We've been locked in our houses for months ... it's not easy. I have a small apartment, it's two rooms so it's not easy.

''You're always in each others' faces, I'm doing so much business for my films and Nathan is doing business as well, he has mortgages.

''It's been difficult, we're trying to make the best of it, but we're doing the best we can.''