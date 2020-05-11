Jay Cutler praised Kristin Cavallari's parenting skills on Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20).

The former NFL player split from the 33-year-old reality star last month but he still found the time to praise her for the way she looks after their three children, Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, four.

Sharing a photo of his kids with their mom, he wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one.''

Kristen replied to his message with a heart emoji.

And the former 'Hills' star marked the day with a post of her own, in which she described being a parent as ''the greatest gift''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Everything made sense once I become a mom to these three. Being their mom is the greatest gift.

''Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kristin and Jay have settled on a permanent parenting plan after it was recently claimed they had come to a temporary custody agreement.

According to court documents filed last week, the blonde beautyhas now been ''permitted to purchase'' the home she was looking at in Franklin, Tennessee, which had previously been part of the conditions on the temporary custody agreement.

The documents also state the former couple have entered into a permanent parenting plan ''that they attest is in the best interest of the minor children'', and which ''continue to follow the week to week nesting plan that they have previously agreed to''.

The parenting plan sees Jay take their brood every other Friday after school until the following Friday after school, at which time Kristin will get her time with them.

In the documents, the pair state: ''The parties will continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis.''

When it comes to the holidays, the children will spend every Mother's Day with Kristin and every Father's Day with Jay, but will switch alternate years when it comes to Thanksgiving and Easter, as well as spending half of their winter break with each parent.

The documents also state that when the 'Very Cavallari' star moves into her new home, ''she will have exclusive possession of that property and Husband shall have exclusive possession of the marital residence''.