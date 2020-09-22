Jax Taylor is set to become a dad.

The 41-year-old 'Vanderpump Rules' star and his wife Brittany Cartwright, 31, have announced they are set to welcome their first child into the world in April 2021.

Alongside a snap of the couple - who tied the knot in June 2019 - sitting on the stairs holding their sonogram, Brittany wrote on Instagram: ''Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon.''

And Jax added to his own page: ''Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.''

Brittany, who is 11 weeks along, ''cried and laughed'' when she found out and revealed the pair tried for five months to get pregnant.

She told PEOPLE: ''We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps ... we were ready to go!

''I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.''

Jax is looking forward to getting involved in everything their child does and is going to follow his late father's ''playbook'' to ensure his kids have as wonderful an upbringing as he did.

He said: ''I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions.

''My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me.''

He added: ''I can't wait for all the school functions, sports, dance. Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can't wait to just teach them things. I can't wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about.''

The couple will host a gender reveal party this weekend to find out the sex of their unborn baby.

Brittany said: ''We are going to have a small gender reveal on Sunday and the wait is killing me!!

''I can't wait to start shopping and getting the nursery ready. I am just so overjoyed and every day I fall more in love. Boy or girl, we are just so ecstatic!!''

And the pair are keeping their options open when it comes to a name for their first born, and may wait up until the day they are born to choose a suitable moniker.

She added: ''We have a name for a girl but not sure about a boy's name yet! I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born!''