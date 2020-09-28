Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are having a baby boy.

The 41-year-old 'Vanderpump Rules' star and his wife announced last week that they are set to welcome their first child into the world in April 2021.

And over the weekend, the couple held a gender reveal party at their Los Angeles home, and couldn't be more thrilled to be having a son.

They told PEOPLE: ''We are totally over the moon!! We are shocked beyond belief!! This is truly a dream come true for Jax especially and we just can't wait to meet our little prince!!''

Jax and Brittany, 31, decorated their living room with pink, white and gold balloons, and a canon exploded with blue confetti to reveal their unborn tot's gender.

Alongside a series of snaps from the party, including one of Brittany covering her mouth in excitement, Jax wrote on Instagram: ''IT'S A BOY!!!! I am so happy !!!.''

The pair - who tied the knot in June 2019 - announced their happy news by posting a snap of them sitting on the stairs holding their sonogram.

Brittany captioned the post: ''Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon.''

And Jax added to his own page: ''Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.''

Brittany ''cried and laughed'' when she found out and revealed the couple tried for five months to get pregnant.

She previously said: ''We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps ... we were ready to go!

''I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.''

Jax is looking forward to getting involved in everything his son does and is going to follow his late father's ''playbook'' to ensure his offspring has a wonderful upbringing like he did.

He said: ''I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions.

''My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me.''

He added: ''I can't wait for all the school functions, sports, dance. Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can't wait to just teach them things. I can't wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about.''

The pair are keeping their options open when it comes to a name for their first born, and may wait up until the day they are born to choose a suitable moniker.

Brittany added: ''We have a name for a girl but not sure about a boy's name yet! I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born!''