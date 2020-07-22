Jarvis Cocker thinks he was too intense early in his career.

The 56-year-old musician became a figurehead of the Britpop era in the mid-90s as part of Pulp, and Jarvis now concedes that he's benefited from adopting a ''casual'' approach to his work.

He reflected: ''It's kind of like if you really want someone to date you.

''If you're kind of really serious about it, and hang around outside their house, you probably will get a restraining order put on you.''

Jarvis was desperate for success during his early years in the music business.

But over time, he's ''learned'' to be more relaxed in his approach.

He told The Independent: ''It's not the way. You need to be a bit more casual about it. It took me a long time to learn that.''

Jarvis spent years trying to become a star and he admits success felt like it'd been ''a long time'' coming.

He shared: ''By the time I left Sheffield to go to art college, I'd already been in the band for six or seven years. That's a long time, especially when you're young.

''I'd been convinced that I was going to be a pop star in my teens because we got asked to do a John Peel's session whilst I was still in school and as far as I was concerned, that was like you've died and gone to indie heaven.''

Jarvis previously admitted to being unsatisfied by stardom.

He shared: ''It was a very strange time for me because I'd achieved my lifetime's ambition and then found that it didn't satisfy me.''

The musician also explained that fame reminded him ''of pornography. Of how pornography takes an amazing thing - love between two people expressed physically - and kind of grosses it out.''