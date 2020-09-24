'Friends' star Jane Sibbett was originally offered the role of Rachel Green on the sitcom before Jennifer Aniston landed the part.
Jane Sibbett was originally offered Jennifer Aniston's role on 'Friends'.
The 57-year-old actress took on the role of Ross Gellar's ex-wife Carol in the popular sitcom but she was initially offered the role of Rachel Green, which helped plummet Jennifer Aniston into international stardom.
Speaking to news.com.au, Jane revealed: ''I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six.
''It was actually Rachel but I usually don't tell people that because Jen ... There's no one who could've done it like Jen.''
Sadly, Jane - who has Ruby, 29, Kai, 26, and Violet, 20, with ex-husband Karl Fink - had to turn down the role as she fell pregnant with her second child.
She continued: ''I asked them [the agents] if they'd told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, 'Oh no, we thought we'd tell them later.' And I said, 'No, you've got to tell them now.' So obviously they [producers] said it wouldn't work out.''
However, she has ''no regrets'' as she believes Jennifer was perfect for the role.
She added: ''I have no regrets, my goodness, there's no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect.''
Jane went on to play Carol after actress Anita Barone - who was originally cast to play the role - abruptly quit after the pilot.
She explained: ''So I got home from hospital after giving birth to my son and I got a phone call saying that they were replacing Carol and could I come to work the next day.
''Two days after I delivered my son he and I were on the set. I was in a milky haze. But it was funny. It was only supposed to be a two-week job so I'm very grateful.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...