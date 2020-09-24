Jane Sibbett was originally offered Jennifer Aniston's role on 'Friends'.

The 57-year-old actress took on the role of Ross Gellar's ex-wife Carol in the popular sitcom but she was initially offered the role of Rachel Green, which helped plummet Jennifer Aniston into international stardom.

Speaking to news.com.au, Jane revealed: ''I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six.

''It was actually Rachel but I usually don't tell people that because Jen ... There's no one who could've done it like Jen.''

Sadly, Jane - who has Ruby, 29, Kai, 26, and Violet, 20, with ex-husband Karl Fink - had to turn down the role as she fell pregnant with her second child.

She continued: ''I asked them [the agents] if they'd told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, 'Oh no, we thought we'd tell them later.' And I said, 'No, you've got to tell them now.' So obviously they [producers] said it wouldn't work out.''

However, she has ''no regrets'' as she believes Jennifer was perfect for the role.

She added: ''I have no regrets, my goodness, there's no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect.''

Jane went on to play Carol after actress Anita Barone - who was originally cast to play the role - abruptly quit after the pilot.

She explained: ''So I got home from hospital after giving birth to my son and I got a phone call saying that they were replacing Carol and could I come to work the next day.

''Two days after I delivered my son he and I were on the set. I was in a milky haze. But it was funny. It was only supposed to be a two-week job so I'm very grateful.''