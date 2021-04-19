James have announced plans to play a headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on September 9.

The English rock band have confirmed they are set to take to the stage at the Yorkshire coast venue for the third time in their career after previously headlining in 2015 and 2018.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday (23.04.21).

James announced the news on Monday (19.04.21) when they also dropped a brand-new single titled ‘Beautiful Beaches’, which has been taken from their upcoming album ‘All The Colours Of You’.

The new single is out now, whilst the band’s album will follow on June 4.

Speaking about the track, lead singer Tim Booth said: “We love how this song is so uplifting, focusing on new beginnings. I like the idea that many might not know the backstory and hear it as a post Covid holiday song! Praying that the lyrics don’t turn out prophetic."

Tim wrote ‘Beautiful Beaches’ in response to climate change migrations and the subsequent increasingly regular Californian fires bringing devastation to his community at his former home in Topanga Canyon.

The song was inspired by a friend who lost his 'fire proof' home and had to flee for his life to the beaches and a recurring vision Tim had last year of earthquakes and fires in California - a vision which has resulted in his family selling up and leaving the Canyon.

‘Beautiful Beaches’ follows the album’s title track and first single ‘All The Colours Of You’, which was released last month.

The tracklist for ‘All The Colours Of You’ is as follows:

1. ‘ZERO’

2. ‘All The Colours Of You’

3. ‘Recover’

4. ‘Beautiful Beaches’

5. ‘Wherever It Takes Us’

6. ‘Hush’

7. ‘Miss America’

8. ‘Getting Myself Into’

9. ‘Magic Bus’

10. ‘Isabella’

11. ‘XYST’