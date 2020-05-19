James Middleton has set up a wellness business for dogs.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother - who credits his own pooches with helping him through his battle with depression - has founded happiness and wellbeing company Ella & Co, and its first product will be dog food.

James told The Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare: ''Dogs give us so much, and feeding them the healthiest diet is the best way to give back to them.

''The food category is 'Freeze-Dried Raw'. This means it's raw food, as it hasn't been cooked (which removes natural nutrients), but it doesn't have to be kept in the freezer. It's room temperature stable so it's very convenient.

''Dry and canned food just lack natural nutrients and are highly processed. Raw feeding is fantastic, but it's a hassle keeping it frozen and defrosting every day.

''Freeze drying has the benefit of being raw, but the convenience of a dry kibble you can just scoop and serve. All of my dogs love the food and helped in the development of the recipes.''

James added that the food is available via subscription from the website ella.co.

Meanwhile, James, 33, has nine dogs - a Golden Retriever Mabel, a black Labrador, two Cocker Spaniels, and five black Spaniels called Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna - and previously opened up about how they played a ''vital role'' in his recovery from clinical depression.

He shared: ''My own dogs played a vital role in my recovery from clinical depression. In light of this I want to celebrate the important role dogs play in our lives and the unconditional love and support they give us.''

James - who is engaged to Alizee Thevenet - had previously said he felt ''guilty'' for being depressed because he didn't think he had the right to feel that way as he was raised by a wealthy family.

He said at the time: ''[Depression is] what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there. I thought 'What do I have to be depressed about?' I've been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted. It's not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn't always there ... And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over.''