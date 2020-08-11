James McVey has admitted his pet dog Moochie has stopped him and his fiancée Kirstie Brittain from having arguments.

The Vamps star is grateful for their rescue pup as the canine has acted as a ''mediator''.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's been a godsend. Definitely having Moochie around has been amazing, we've not had any arguments. She's like the mediator. I keep thinking she's an actual person I don't want to embarrass myself around.''

Meanwhile, the pair were due to walk down the aisle this year, after five years together, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've pushed back the ceremony.

The 'Married In Vegas' star has vowed to tie the knot when it's possible, likely on Halloween in October 2021.

He said earlier this month: ''I think we're going to postpone it. It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven't really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal. Thirty people can be at a reception, but have to be socially distanced.''

The 27-year-old music star previously revealed he always planned to get engaged in 2019, but it didn't come as too much of a shock to the student because they have always been ''open'' about their future together.

He said: ''We're very lucky that we've always been open about how we feel and the plans we wanted to make. We knew we were going to get engaged this year. We've lived together for three years and while our engagement weekend was lovely, we've actually gone back to how we always are.''

However, the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker says his time in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' jungle encouraged him to pop the question sooner rather than later.

He added: ''I think when you're in the jungle you have nothing to do but think and you really figure out the sort of person you are and the things that mean the most to you. I already knew I wanted to propose to Kirstie this year and I didn't see why waiting six months would make any difference. I missed her so much when I was in the camp and I really struggled.''