James McVey is temporarily postponing his wedding.

The Vamps star has decided to halt his wedding plans with fiancée Kirstie Brittain due to the coronavirus pandemic but has vowed to tie the knot when its possible, likely on Halloween in October 2021.

Speaking to the Metro, he said: ''I think we're going to postpone it. It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven't really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal. Thirty people can be at a reception, but have to be socially distanced.''

Meanwhile, James previously revealed he always planned to get engaged in 2019, but it didn't come as too much of a shock to the student because they have always been ''open'' about their future together.

He said: ''We're very lucky that we've always been open about how we feel and the plans we wanted to make. We knew we were going to get engaged this year. We've lived together for three years and while our engagement weekend was lovely, we've actually gone back to how we always are.''

However,m the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker says his time in the 'I'm A Celebrity' jungle encouraged him to pop the question sooner rather than later.

He added: ''I think when you're in the jungle you have nothing to do but think and you really figure out the sort of person you are and the things that mean the most to you. I already knew I wanted to propose to Kirstie this year and I didn't see why waiting six months would make any difference. I missed her so much when I was in the camp and I really struggled.''