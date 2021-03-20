James McClelland says ‘Creation Stories’ gives a completely unsanitised account of Alan Mcgee’s wild life, as he claims the movie isn't for the feint hearted.
The British actor plays Noel Gallagher during the 90s when Oasis were signed to McGee’s Creation Records label and he says all the drug-taking and crazy partying is included in the movie which is not for the feint hearted.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, James said: “The movie is not sanitised at all, I don’t think Irvine has it in him. Censorship is not something that Irvine Welsh does. There’s nothing censored about this film at all. I think one of the beautiful things is at the start on the screen it flashes up with the words which say ‘includes scenes of drug use, sex…’ and a full list. So prepare yourself.”
The star also insisted the movie – which is based on Alan McGee’s 2013 autobiography, written by Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh – will be a hit with anyone who likes Irvine’s other work, which most notably includes ‘Trainspotting’.
He added: “I think if you’re a fan of Irvine Welsh’s writing then I think you’re going to be getting exactly what you imagine. I think a good film as a reference is 24 Hour Party People, it’s really on brand with that, it’s that kind of vibe.
“If you like watching films where people get off their faces taking drugs then I think it’s going to be right up your street.”
‘Creation Stories’ – which premiered at the virtual Glasgow Film Festival last month – also stars Ewen Bremner, Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isaacs, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose, Jason Flemyng, and Ed Byrne, and was directed by Nick Moran.
The movie will be available on Sky Cinema from March 20.
