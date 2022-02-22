James Cullen Bressack is adapting the play 'Murder, Anyone?' into a film.

The film producer is to transform the play – which was originally written by his father Gordon Bressack – into a movie.

Gordon's play first premiered at the White Fire Theatre in Los Angeles in 2017. He had worked on beloved animated shows such as 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' prior to his death in 2019.

His son will be directing and producing the feature film with the aim to "bring attention to his work".

Spencer Breslin and Kristos Andrews are set to star in the movie – a faithful adaptation of Gordon's show about two playwrights tasked with creating a new "avant-garde, surrealistic, mind-bending neo-noir thriller" who find their story coming to life as they write.

Breslin and Andrews will be joined by Galadriel Stineman, Maurice LaMarche, Charles M. Howell, Carla Collins, Sally Kirkland, Lisa Wilcox and Tyler Christopher.

Collins reprises her role as Marie from the stage production while Howell – Gordon's long-time writing partner – will play a character based on himself.

Bressack Jr. is best known for directing the movie 'Fortress', which stars Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray.

He said: "It was truly an honour to be able to bring my father's words to life.

"I made a promise to him before he passed away that I would try to make his scripts (into films). It's amazing to be able to have helped his words live on. It was truly special. He was the funniest most talented writer I know."