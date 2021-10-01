Jade Thirlwall would like to drop 'Shout Out to My Ex' from Little Mix's live shows.

The 28-year-old pop star has admitted she is horrified performing the dance routine to the 2016 'Glory Days' hit, because it reminds her of auditioning for 'The X Factor' - which the girl group formed on and won in 2011 - as she mocked one of the band's cringest dance moves.

Appearing on Smallzy's 'Celebrity Small Talk' podcast, she confessed: "Probably the 'Shout Out To My Ex' [dance moves], the ex bit with the hands.

"I get it, but it reminds me of when I auditioned for 'X Factor' and the camera people were like, 'Do this with your arms and say, I've got the X Factor'. It brings back bad memories of that.

"I feel it would be quite hilarious to watch back all our 'X Factor' performances, because there are some God-awful ones, and some really horrific outfits."

Jade first auditioned for the TV talent show back in 2008 but was eliminated, before being successful three years later alongside her bandmates.

Despite being embarrassed by the dance, Jade insisted the 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers - also comprising Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and formerly Jesy Nelson until December 2020 - feel "very lucky" to still be successful after a decade.

She said: "I feel like when we first got put together it felt like it was big, and it was special, and it was going to be successful. But I don't know if I thought we'd still be doing this in 10 years, and still be really happy together, and enjoying the process. Not many pop artists can say that, so we feel very lucky."