Jade Thirlwall's bandmates rejected her idea to wear outfits from each "era" of Little Mix on tour.

The 28-year-old pop star has recalled how the rest of the group - including Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and formerly Jesy Nelson - outright said "no" to them getting dressed up in their old school attire from their time on 'The X Factor', which they won in 2011, including the "braces, bow tie and knee-high socks".

Speaking on 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1, she said: "I did actually push for this. And then everyone was like, 'No, I don't think that's going to work.'.

"So initially I wanted to do a House of LM concept for the tour.

"So each section would be an era of Little Mix and I love a full costume moment. I want to bring back the braces and the bow tie and the knee-high socks."

Meanwhile, the 'Sweet Melody' hitmaker recently opened up about developing an eating disorder after being bullied at high school.

Jade has documented her troubled teen years in the new book ‘The Female Lead (Volume II): We Rise By Lifting Others' and in her contribution to the tome she revealed how racism, tragedy and body image issues had a detrimental effect on her mental health.

The 'Between Us' singer revealed that getting tormented for her skin colour, ethnicity and heritage left her confused and insecure, and along with the bullying in high school, the 'Touch' hitmaker also suffered the loss of her beloved grandfather all of which led to her eating disorder.

Jade shared: "I was bullied, my grandad died and I got an eating disorder.

"I grew up in South Shields, a small northern working-class town. My mam worked at my primary school as a business manager, my dad as a taxi driver.

"My dad's side of the family are white, my Mam is mixed; my Grandad was Yemeni, and my Nanna was Egyptian.

"I was shy and timid but I found that I could express myself on stage, singing and dancing. I always felt loved and protected growing up, especially by my Grandad.

"The minute I went to secondary school things changed. I was the only person from my primary who went to my predominantly white Catholic secondary and, immediately, I had no friends and I was an easy target.

"My Mam sent me there because it was one of the best schools in the borough and she thought she was doing the right thing."