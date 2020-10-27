Jade Thirlwall says she and her Little Mix bandmates have stayed together for almost 10 years because they treat one another as an "equal".
Jade Thirlwall says Little Mix have stayed together for almost a decade because of their "solidarity and empowerment".
The 27-year-old singer - who is joined in the 'Sweet Melody' group' by Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - has admitted it's "quite rare" for a girl band to stay together "without killing each other", but the reason they are still going strong is because they treat one another as an "equal".
Speaking to RuPaul for the December 2020/January 2021 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Jade said: “A producer that we worked with at the start said to us, ‘When one woman walks into a room, a few heads turn. But when a group of women walk into the room, every head turns.’ That’s something we’ve always thought when we’ve lacked confidence … This whole idea of solidarity and empowerment... I think it’s one of the reasons why we’ve been together 10 years next year. That’s quite rare, for a girl band to survive without killing each other."
Drag queen RuPaul, 59, asked: “Why do you think so many other girl bands dismember after a few years?”
To which Jade replied: “We always said, no matter what happened, we would remain equal. The minute somebody thinks they are more important, that’s where it starts to go wrong.”
Meanwhile, Jade asked the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' legend if he'd do collaboration with Little Mix as she was such a huge fan of his feature on Miley Cyrus' track 'Cattitude' from the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker's 2019 EP 'She Is Coming'.
The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker - who was a guest judge on the inaugural season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' last year - said: “I loved your collaboration with Miley Cyrus ['Cattitude']. When will you be featuring on the Little Mix album?”
And RuPaul responded: “As soon as possible. I’d love that. I’m yet to meet the other girls so I’m very excited.”
The Dec 20 / Jan 21 issue of Cosmopolitan UK is on sale from 29th October or head to www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/RuPaul to read the interview online.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...