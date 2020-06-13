Jade Thirlwall was left red-faced after the ''worst ever stage experience'' of her life.

The Little Mix singer confessed she ''literally s**t herself'' just before she headed on stage during the girl group's Glory Days tour, leaving her feeling embarrassed.

Speaking on her MTV series, Served! With Jade Thirlwall, she said: ''My worst ever stage experience, for me, was on Little Mix's Glory Days tour. I was a bit unwell at the time, I had, like, a poorly belly. And basically, before the show starts, we were in, you know the man-lifts? Where it rises up, and it's like a big dramatic entrance? As I was [crouching down] in the man-lift, I looked at my security guard, and I was like, 'I really need to do a little fart.' So I did it. I did a little fart. And then I literally s**t myself. I was in a fishnet. Picture that. I probably shouldn't have mentioned that publicly, to be honest. But there you have it.''

Meanwhile, Jade previously confessed she hates the ''weird stigma'' surrounding girl bands.

She shared: ''I think for women in general, it's hard getting the recognition you deserve. And so for a group of women, or a girl band, it's incredibly hard. Because I feel like, for some reason, there's this weird stigma attached to being in a girl group, especially a pop band. It took us literally years to prove to everyone that we're credible, that we write our music and we actually stand up for things that we believe in. It did take us a long time to get to that point. Even with the Brit Awards, it's incredibly heard to even be nominated for the group category - I don't think a girl group has ever won Best Group at the Brit Awards which, for me, is mindblowing. So I think there's still a long way to go in terms of celebrating women. Properly. And appreciating what we're about.''