Jade Thirlwall is in talks to sign a solo record deal.

The Little Mix star has been meeting with Atlantic Records, home to stars including Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, to discuss a new deal.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jade’s been working super-hard on the new music and those who have heard the tracks say they sound amazing.

“Jade has already met with Sony to talk things through but has really been impressed by Atlantic — and all signs point to her going with them.

“She has held top-secret talks with them and it’s all really positive.

“It’s well known Little Mix are going on hiatus after their tour next year and it’s no surprise that Jade is already working on solo songs.”

This comes after Jade, 28, recently signed to Harry Styles' management.

The star inked a deal with Full Stop Management - also home to the likes of Lizzo, Mark Ronson, and Saweetie - and is tipped to have huge solo success like the former One Direction star.

Alongside music, Jade is said to be keen to appear on the small screen more after proving popular as a guest judge on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' and 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks'.

An insider previously said: “Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she’s now signed on the dotted line.

“They think she is going to be a huge star, just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.

“Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she’s already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.

“As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances and there is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.

"Jade is still incredibly close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and they’re all supporting each other's moves behind the scenes.

“It’s going to be a really exciting time for all three of them.”