Jade Thirlwall has become the Honorary President at South Shields Football Club.

The Little Mix star has strengthened her links with her home town by joining forces with the local soccer team, which hopes to raise its profile in Britain and abroad.

In a video message posted on South Shields' Twitter account, the 27-year-old singer said: ''Hi everyone, I just want to say that I'm so happy and honoured to be made the Honorary President of South Shields Football Club.

''I am of course a fan and I'm really hoping that through my role, I can use my platform to help raise the club's profile and hopefully encourage other people to support our incredible, amazing team.

''I'm also really looking forward to being a part of all future projects, whether that's with the charitable foundation or the academy, which helps people of all ages in our home town - which is so important.''

Jade also wants the club to lead the way in tackling problems like racism, sexism and homophobia within sport.

The chart-topping star - who was born in the town in North-East England - said: ''I'm really hoping that our club can be very progressive in that sense, as well as being an insanely talented club.

''So yeah, so excited. Thank you so much. I hope I can do you guys proud, just like the team has done and will continue to do for our home town.''

Meanwhile, Geoff Thompson, the club's chairman, is delighted Jade has decided to accept his invitation to become the Honorary President.

He said: ''Jade's commitment to the town mirrors the club's commitment and we are thrilled she is on board to further promote what we are trying to achieve.''