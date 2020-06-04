Jack Dorsey has donated $3 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign.

The Twitter CEO has pledged the huge sum to a new fund called Start Small, and the money will go towards the NFL quarterback's campaign to ''advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.''

He wrote on Twitter: ''More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. (sic)''

Last weekend, Colin vowed to cover legal bills for ''freedom fighters'' in Minnesota who are protesting following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him.

Colin tweeted: ''In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp (sic)''

Jack's pledge comes after The Weeknd has urged those with ''big pockets'' to follow his lead and others to do what they can to help, after he gave $200,000 to Colin's Know Your Rights campaign, $200,0000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

He wrote: ''keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives.

''Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount.(sic)''