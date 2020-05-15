J. Grange has urged people not to let anyone stop them from following their dreams.

The 18-year-old rapper has refused to let having anxiety and ADHD - which causes inattentiveness, impulsiveness and hyperactivity - hold him back from pursing his music career and wants to show the world that anything is possible.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Believe and achieve and don't let anyone stop you.

''You can conquer the world if you put your mind to it.''

The teenage star - who released his new EP 'The Costs of Success' earlier this month - is hoping to raise awareness of mental health issues and inspire action to promote good mental health for all ahead of Mental Health Week in the UK next week.

J. has previously spoken about how music helped him find direction and purpose in his life.

He said earlier this year: ''I was misunderstood. I was excluded numerous times from different schools. I also had altercations with the police and laws, ended up in court etc. This day was the turning point. I knew I needed to do something positive and music was the answer.

''Soon as I thought about music or did anything related to music - writing, going to the studio - all my anger and frustrations left my mind. My own strength inspired me along with the music itself.''

And the teenager has singled out Eminem as a role model.

He said: ''I can relate to Eminem as he had mental health issues like myself and I know the number of challenges it brings. You have to be strong to pull through it and to see the success Eminem has had is unbelievable. Inspiring.''

For more information on J Grange, visit https://jgrangeofficial.com and play 'The Costs Of Success' on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5DFh0uJJcYaXLCEIUzQQhx.