J. Grange admires Eminem's strength and resilience.

The 18-year-old rapper - who suffers from anxiety and ADHD, which causes inattentiveness, impulsiveness and hyperactivity - hailed the 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker an inspiration because of the way he's tackled his own mental health issues and come out stronger and more successful.

Asked his musical inspirations, he said: ''Tough question, There are so many! I think I've got to say Eminem as my biggest inspiration. He has had many mental health issues like myself and I know the number of challenges it brings. You have to be strong and resilient to pull through dark times.

''To see the success Eminem has had is unbelievable.''

And Grange also heaped praise on Stormzy for the way he mentors younger people and helps out those in need.

He added: ''I'd also say Stormzy.

''He's doing crazy amounts for the upcoming generation and it's great to see. He does a lot of charity work behind the scenes as well.''

The 'Rocky Like A$AP' singer isn't a big fan of social media and takes regular breaks from Instagram.

He said: ''It brainwashes people. It's like a competition. Everybody is trying to be better than everybody else and trying to prove a point to people that don't even matter. It's fake. People would prefer to have followers over family!''

If he's feeling stressed, Grange turns to his music as a release.

He said: ''I try to keep busy and stay in work mode when I feel stressed. I instantly start to write lyrics and work on new music. I also think of new ideas I can work on. It's when my entrepreneurial and creative side works the best!''

Watch the video for 'Rocky Like A$AP' at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SophJLqo8rU&feature=youtu.be and visit https://jgrangeofficial.com for more.