J Balvin says becoming the first Latin star to release their own Air Jordan I sneakers is "a legacy".

The 35-year-old star has admitted it's a dream come true to launch his own design of the iconic shoe, as he recalled queuing up as a kid to get his hands on the latest pair of Air Jordans.

Speaking to WWD.com, he said: “I reminisce about being in Miami or in Queens waiting on the line or begging people to wait in line for sneakers, but to have my own sneaker is just crazy. And that’s why this means a lot to me.”

J added: “There are ways to connect with the world and basically to connect with sneakers right now is one of my biggest dreams, because it’s like a legacy. I’m the first Latin artist ever to do an Air Jordan I collaboration. As a Latino, I feel I’m a global citizen, but all of the Latinos are so proud of this move. I see many people feeling the love and I’m grateful.”

The 'Oasis' star opted for a bold multi-coloured tie-dye design for his $190 Air Jordans to spread "positive vibes” and "make a statement".

He said: “I just wanted to show positive vibes on the sneaker.

“It’s the first time a Latin artist is doing a Jordan sneaker, so I wanted it to be that whenever you see them you know what they are. When I was in Portland with everyone, we said let’s do denim, and let’s switch it up and make a statement. It’s an Air Jordan I, but it has our flavour on it and we went really out loud. I knew what I wanted. It was on purpose and I wanted to tell my story about good vibes, colors and energy, tolerance, love and just make you feel happy. I’m proud to be Latino and be the first artist to do it.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to describing his own personal style, the Colombian hitmaker admitted he doesn't really have one set style, but "feeling comfortable" with himself is most important.

He explained: “When it comes to fashion, I don’t know if I have a style or not, but I just think it’s about feeling comfortable with yourself.

“When I was a kid, my mom used to take me shopping and said, ‘Try this or that,’ or ‘Let me put this hat on you and try these sneakers,’ and as I grew up I was looking more at what I wanted.”