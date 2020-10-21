J Balvin is set to play a gig on 'Fortnite'.

The 35-year-old singer is poised to headline the game's 'Fortnitemares' event on Halloween, with the gig set to air on 'Fortnite's casual "party royale" mode.

Looking forward to the show, he said: "I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans. Partnering with 'Fortnite' is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020."

Live music gigs have been cancelled around the world in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But since March, 'Fortnite' - the online video game - has become a popular way for major music stars to perform for their fans, many of whom have faced lockdown restrictions.

Nate Nanzer, the head of global partnerships at Epic Games, which developed 'Fortnite', revealed that the company is keen to turn virtual concerts into big events that are followed by millions of people.

He said earlier this year: "The message to the music industry here is the stage is open.

"We want great partners who are into what we’re doing and are going to be great collaborators. Everything we’ve done in the past with music has been a deep collaboration with the artist, everything from Marshmello to Travis to Diplo, and we’ll continue to do that."

'Fortnite' has the potential to provide a huge platform for musicians amid the pandemic, as the game has become a cultural phenomenon since its launch in 2017.