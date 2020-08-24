J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing at the MTV Video Music Awards this weekend.

The socially-distanced ceremony is set to take place on August 30, and will be filmed at various outdoor locations across New York, but some ''last-minute talent changes'' have been made to the lineup amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Variety: ''Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing.

''As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance.''

Rapper Roddy explained that ''Covid compliance issues'' were to blame for his departure from the bill.

He told fans on Instagram: ''Unfortunately, I won't be performing at this year's VMAs as announced.

''My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance. My team and I are safe and everyone's health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see ya'll next year.''

Colombian reggaeton star, Balvin, has not addressed his cancelled appearance.

However, he recently opened up about his battle with Covid-19.

The 'Mi Gente' singer explained that he went through a ''bad'' period of ill health after contracting the virus and only just started to feel better.

Speaking in Spanish in a video acceptance speech during the 2020 Premios Juventud event on August 14, he said: ''At this moment, I'm just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won't think that we'll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.''

And the 35-year-old star - who is currently in Colombia - urged his fans to take the pandemic more seriously and take precautions to protect their health.

He added: ''My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn't a joke. The virus is real and it's dangerous.''

The 2020 VMAs will see performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande, BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd.