Holly Humberstone, Rachel Chinouriri, Willow Kayne, Kamal, and Allegra are in contention for the Rising Star Award with Apple Music at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

The prize is back for a second year, with Nile Rodgers returning as a mentor, alongside acclaimed songwriters, producers, and musicians Cathy Dennis, Jamie Hartman, Jamie Scott, and Fiona Bevan.

Holly, who is partnered with six-time Ivor Novello-winner Cathy, played Glastonbury in 2019, and in March this year, she signed with Polydor Records in the UK and Darkroom/Interscope Records in the US.

Fiona Bevan - who is best known for co-writing One Direction's hit 'Little Things' with Ed Sheeran - is mentoring Rachel, a 22-year-old former musical theatre student, who released her debut EP ‘Mama’s Boy’ in 2019.

Since then, the London R&B-pop singer has released the follow-up 'Four In Winter' to huge praise.

Elsewhere, electro-rap star Willow, who only released her debut single 'Two Seater' in April, has landed Chic legend Nile as her mentor.

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker commented: “As a producer my role is to create an environment where the artist, musicians and songwriters can be confident to give their very best. I see my role with the Ivors Academy and my friends at Apple Music

similarly. I love mentoring and nurturing the incredible young talent they are accelerating the development of. They are the stars of the future.”

Teen R&B sensation Kamal - who has been compared to Billie Eilish - will get to learn some tricks of the trade from Jamie Scott, who has worked with a vast array of artists from Justin Bieber, David Guetta, and Martin Garrix to Jessie Ware, Enrique Iglesias, and Little Mix.

And 'Excuse Me' singer-songwriter Allegra's mentor is Jamie Hartman, the former lead singer of the indie-pop group Ben's Brother -whose songwriting credits include Kylie Minogue, Will Young, Celeste, and Louis Tomlinson.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award-winner and Chair of The Ivors Awards Committee at The Ivors Academy - who is a member of All Saints - said: “I’m delighted that the Rising Star Award with Apple Music returns for a second year. Keep an eye on these nominees, they’re worth watching. I hope that the right support and recognition helps them blaze new trails and inspire other emerging music makers. Opportunities and acknowledgments like this are more important than ever and The Ivors Academy and Apple Music are proud to support the young artists nominated for this year’s award.”

The mentors will offer their support and guidance to the artists for 12 months.

The overall winner will be announced on September 21 as part of The Ivors 2021, where they will receive one of the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards.

Singer-songwriter Mysie won the inaugural prize in 2020 and went on to sign to her mentor Fraser T Smith's 70Hz Recordings label.

Meanwhile, August 10th will see the main nominees announced for Best Album, Best Contemporary Song, Best Song Musically and Lyrically, PRS for Music Most Performed Work, Best Original Film Score, Songwriter/s of the Year, and more.

The likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, and the late John Lennon have previously won an Ivor Novello.