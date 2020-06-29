The Ivor Novello Awards ceremony has been axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual awards bash - which was set to be staged on September 2 at the Grosvenor House London, having been postponed earlier this year - has been pulled by organisers amid the health crisis, although the award winners will still be announced in September.

Graham Davies, the CEO, and Crispin Hunt, the chair of The Ivors Academy, said: ''As a community of music creators, The Ivors Academy has presented awards continuously for 64 years and 2020 will be no different.

''Lockdown proved how important music is to our lives and how fragile the live music industry is. Now, more than ever, songwriting and composing should be championed and celebrated to keep music alive.

''Our heartfelt thanks to Apple Music, PRS for Music and Grosvenor House London for their continued support.''

The awards - which were first presented in 1956 to celebrate exceptional songwriting and composing - were originally supposed to take place in May.

But social distancing requirements have made it impossible to stage the show at all this year.

However, organisers have confirmed that judging across all categories took place before lockdown restrictions were imposed, and award winners are set to be named on September 2.

What's more, it's been confirmed that the Ivor Novello Awards will return to the Grosvenor House in London in May 2021, with a specific date set to be announced in the near future.

Tickets for this year's ceremony will remain valid for the event in 2021, although refunds will also be available.