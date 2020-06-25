Curtis Pritchard has revealed his devastation at being ''fat shamed''.

The 24-year-old professional dancer says jibes about his post-'Love Island' weight gain left him feeling down but eight months after becoming an ambassador for WW [Weight Watchers Reimagined] and taking control of his health, he feels ''like a totally different person''.

Curtis said: ''AJ [Curtis' brother] would never call me 'fat' or make jokes about that. Sometimes in the past, he might have nudged me and said, 'Do you really need to eat that?', but that's about it.

''AJ knows how hurt I felt when I was fat shamed. It was horrible at the time and shouldn't happen to people. But now, after eight months with WW, I feel like a totally different person mentally, physically and emotionally.''

Curtis also spoke about how he felt at being ''bigger'' than his co-stars on 'Love Island'.

He explained: ''You need to feel you look good as a performer and I've always been aware that I can be fractionally bigger than other dancers. I was definitely bigger than the guys on 'Love Island' who were gym freaks - all respect to them!''

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Curtis has been keeping his weight loss on track by joining the WW Live Virtual Workshops and he says hearing from others who are going through the same journey as him has been inspiring.

He said: ''Hearing other people's inspiring stories and getting their tips and advice is brilliant. WW is all about community and supporting one another - so important in these times anyway - and there was such a strong sense of that in the workshop.''

Curtis' comments come after new research commissioned by WW revealed that half of Brits admitted to overeating, exercising less and becoming more anxious during lockdown.

Among the findings, it was revealed that 42 per cent of people claim to have put on weight, 46 per cent claimed to be less active and almost 25 per cent say that they have developed a more negative self-image.

Anna Hill, SVP, General Manager at WW UK said: ''The past few months have been challenging for everybody and we've had to deal with a lot of stress and a lack of structure in our schedules, which has had a huge impact on the nation's health and wellbeing and we were really concerned about some of the findings of this research.

''However, we're really reassured to see that many people want to prioritise their health and fitness, especially at a time when it's more important than ever before. People are reappraising their lives and are more aware now of what they need to do for themselves to be healthy.

''At WW, our focus has always been to support our members in looking after their health and wellbeing and we're committed to helping people stay healthy and well during these challenging times and beyond. We've seen a big demand for our digital app, as it does exactly that, helps people eat well, gets them inspired to be active, and to stay connected to others for support and guidance.''