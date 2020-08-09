Amanda Kloots says picking up Nick Cordero's ashes was ''beyond surreal and horrible''.

The 41-year-old Broadway actor - who spent more than 90 days in hospital after contracting Covid-19 - passed away last month after suffering with complications from the virus and his wife Amanda opened up about how difficult it was to collect his ashes.

She explained in an Instagram update: ''It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they're in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: 'look at it as you have him with you now'. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true.''

Amanda, 38, who has son Elvis with Nick, also admitted that she is finding it hard to deal with her husband's death.

She said: ''I've literally felt like I can't even function. Where I'm just kind of in a fog and I don't even know what I'm doing or what I'm saying. God for my brother and sister-in-law because they've rescued me and Elvis a lot.''

Meanwhile, Amanda recently marked the one-month anniversary of Nick's death with a message to him, which she shared on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Dear Nick, it's been one month since you've been gone. I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always .''

Nick - who lost 60lbs, developed pneumonia and suffered such damage to his lungs from Covid-19 that he would have needed a double-lung transplant - was best known for his work in 'Bullets Over Broadway', 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale the Musical'.