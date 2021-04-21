Saweetie's "guilty pleasure" is removing her blackheads.

The 27-year-old rapper has a special hook-shaped tool that she uses to pull out the teeny bumps that form on the skin due to clogged hair follicles and admitted she finds it "so satisfying" getting rid of them herself.

Taking part in Who What Wear's 'Unfiltered' series, she confessed: "Oh my gosh, girl … I mean, this is nasty, but I like cleaning out my own whiteheads and blackheads. I have this amazing tool that’s shaped like a hook that really helps get everything out, so that’s definitely a guilty pleasure."

Elsewhere, the 'My Type' hitmaker and nail art fanatic insisted she is inspired by various different styles and uses Pinterest for ideas because it "really opens up the world of beauty".

Asked what nail designs are on her mood boards at present, she replied: "Honestly, everything! I don’t have just one type of look that I’m interested in. I love looking at Pinterest for inspiration because it just really opens up the world of beauty. You’re able to see what other people like and get inspired. Right now, it’s just a mishmash of crystals, abstract designs, cartoon art, just hella different things I want to try."

And Saweetie added how her overall look is reflective of her mood.

She said: I’ve always been super creative with my nails, and my look really just depends on my mood. I actually used to do nails back in college! I could only put acrylics on my left hand [laughs], but I used to practice on all of my friends and cousins. I’ve just always been really into nail art and designs."

Asked for the best manicure tip she has learned over the years, she shared: "Make sure you steam your nails and hands when you’re removing anything or cleaning up your nails. Always just steam your skin so it’s nice and soft and ready to get cleaned out. It makes such a difference and your acrylics will come off a lot easier!"