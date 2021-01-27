Wolfgang Van Halen has wished his late father EDDIE VAN HALEN a happy birthday and admitted it's "really tough being here without you".
Wolfgang Van Halen has paid an emotional birthday tribute to his late father EDDIE VAN HALEN.
The 29-year-old musician took to social media to share some old footage of him and his "Pop" - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - to mark what would have been his 66th birthday (26.01.21).
Wolfgang has been doing his "best to hold it together" since the guitar legend’s death and misses his parent "so much it hurts"
Alongside the throwback tape, he tweeted: “Happy 66th Birthday, Pop. I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you.”
Alongside another clip, he wrote: "Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different. Love and miss you beyond words, Pop.”
The touching tribute came as a mural of Eddie was unveiled for the ‘Jump’ rocker’s birthday.
The Van Halen shredder was painted by Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas for the artwork, dubbed 'Long Live The King', which is situated near to the Guitar Center store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
It features the rock icon playing his beloved instrument and wearing a Van Halen necklace.
Wolfgang confirmed his father's passing in October.
He wrote: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.
"I love you so much, Pop. (sic)”
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.