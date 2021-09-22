Lil Nas X has teased fans might not have to wait much longer for him and pal Lizzo to collaborate on a song.
Lil Nas X has vowed to release a "banger bop" with Lizzo.
The 'Industry Baby' star has promised that a collaboration between him and the 'Good As Hell' hitmaker, 33, is "definitely going to happen".
Speaking on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge this week, he spilled: “I was actually talking to Lizzo a few weeks ago [about this]. I feel that it’s definitely going to happen.
“It’s going to be a banger bop, everyone’s going to love it and [Radio 1 is] going to play it three billion times."
The pair struck up a close friendship after their success at the 2020 Grammys and even went out celebrating at a strip club together.
When asked what his highlight of the prestigious awards ceremony was, the 22-year-old rapper previously spilled: “Probably when I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night."
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker also pleaded with Rihanna to get in the studio with him.
He said: “I’m feeling Rihanna right now. Rihanna, get in this damn studio.”
Nas X recently revealed he wants to recruit the 'Diamonds' hitmaker and Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny for a remix of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.
When asked who'd like to team up with for a remix, he said: "Rihanna and Bad Bunny."
And when he turned away, Capital FM radio host Roman Kemp suggested: "It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline", to which he replied: "I wish!"
The 'Rodeo' star recently jokingly gave birth to his debut album in a promo video.
The Grammy-winner released his long-awaited new record, 'Montero', and to mark the occasion, he filmed a clip that shows him giving birth to the album in a hospital.
The surreal video features him being rushed into hospital as his water breaks, before he delivers his new record with the help of two doctors. Thereafter, he's seen lovingly caressing a copy of 'Montero' as he sits in a hospital bed.
The pregnancy-themed promo had been teased on Nas X's social media, with the music star seen sporting a faux baby bump leading up to the album's release.
