Bella Thorne has signed up for OnlyFans because it's the one platform where she can ''control'' her image and be free of bullies.
Bella Thorne has joined OnlyFans.
The former Disney star has joined the x-rated site because it's the only place where she can ''fully control'' her ''image'', be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.
She explained to PAPER magazine: ''OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.''
Bella's subscription costs $20 (£15) per month and it's being predicted that her popularity means she could earn as much as $1 million (£762,750) a month.
What's more, the adult movie director is also in talks for a documentary film about her journey on OnlyFans.
Bella's bio on the site reads: ''I'm your bitch.''
The 'Her & Him' helmer filmed a racy video to announce she has joined OnlyFans, in which she posed in a bikini and donned a diamond choker necklace featuring the word ''sex''.
In a statement, she said: ''My favorite feed is on OF.
''OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella.
''To be who I am without judgement. Without censorship.
''It's FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans. (sic)''
The 22-year-old star shared the PAPER article on Instagram and explained further why she has signed up and what her intentions are.
She's also revealed she is working on her upcoming movie with 'The Florida Project' director Sean Baker.
She captioned the screenshot: ''Thank u @paper I'm excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!! With the amazing director sean baker who I'm proud to call my friend. (sic)''
And she told the publication that she's a ''huge fan'' of the filmmaker's work and that they both have ''the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics.''
Last year, Bella received the website's Vision Award from Pornhub in recognition of her work on her x-rated directorial debut 'Her & Him'.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.